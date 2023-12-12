My numero uno: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

The power couple of India, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on Monday.

As the fan favourite couple, Virushka marked six years of being together as a husband and wife, the ‘NH10’ star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to give a glimpse of their intimate celebrations with family and friends.

With a mushy picture of the couple of the hour, twinning in black for the anniversary celebrations, Sharma penned on Instagram, “Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram?”

“6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno 🥰” she added.

On the other hand, Kohli shared another loved-up click from the private affair, captioned simply with a red heart and an infinity emoji.

The posts fetched millions of likes on the social site within minutes of sharing.

The Bollywood diva even treated their millions of followers with some goofy glimpses of cake-cutting on the stories. It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma and former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December 2017, after years of dating.

Their first child, baby girl Vamika Kohli was born on January 11, 2021, while there have also been reports of the celebrity couple expecting their second child together, for a couple of months. However, no official statement or announcement has been made by the duo as yet.

