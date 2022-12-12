Anushka Sharma marks 5th wedding anniversary with UNSEEN photo-dump: See pics

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma marked her 5th wedding anniversary with cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Sunday.

As the power couple marked five years of being together as a husband and wife, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, to wish (or maybe embarrass) the former skipper of the Indian cricket team with a bunch of goofy yet adorable pictures of the two.

“What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love,” Sharma wrote in the seven-picture gallery on the gram and added descriptions for each of the fun-filled moments captured in the clicks.

“Pic 1 – me knowing you’ve always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 – You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour,” she described.

“Pic 4 – Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER.”

On the contrary, Kohli posted a single sunset picture with his better half, and penned, “5 years on a journey for eternity.”

“How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart,” he noted further with a series red heart and infinity emojis.

Several cricket and Bollywood celebs sent heartwarming anniversary wishes to the couple.

Anushka Sharma brightens Insta feeds with sun-soaked photos

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star player of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Their first child, a baby girl was born on January 11, 2021. They named their daughter Vamika.

