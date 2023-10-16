PM Kakar departs for China to attend 3rd BR Forum

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has departed for China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the third Belt and Road Forum.

PM Kakar took to X, formerly known as Twitter that he is starting off to Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, on the official invitation of President Xi Jinping.

“Looking forward to strengthening ties, engaging in dialogues, forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future,” Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said in his post.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque in a video message, said this forum is a part of marking 10-year celebrations of Belt and Road Initiative and its flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said this is a very significant visit of the prime minister to China.

The Ambassador said caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the high-level forum with a theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global Economy” in Beijing.

He said Prime Minister (PM) Kakar will have bilateral meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other leading personalities during his important visit.