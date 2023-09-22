PM Kakar to address UNGA today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaaon rul Haq Kakar will address the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York on Friday.

In his address, the premier will project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar will also elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and foreign investment.

Earlier, addressing the prominent US-Think Tank Council on Foreign Relations, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed the belief that a strong Pakistan-US relations can be a force for stability and progress in South Asia.

The Prime Minister, however, said that enduring partnerships are not built overnight as they require patience, understanding and investment on both sides.

He said Pakistan stands ready to work with the United States and all partners, who share our vision of a peaceful and prosperous world, where cooperation triumphs over conflicts.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed the optimism that US continued support and engagement will be crucial economically, diplomatically and in promoting people-to-people ties.

He welcomed the US direct engagement with the Afghan Government and said that Pakistan on its part would continue to push Afghan authorities to honour their commitments, including women rights, girls’ education and ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist attacks against other countries.