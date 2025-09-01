Veteran actor Anwar Ali dies after prolonged lung disease

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistani actor Anwar Ali, best known for his comic roles in TV shows and films, breathed his last on Monday after prolonged kidney and lung diseases, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the renowned actor died at a hospital in Lahore, a day after he was moved there due to his deteriorating health.

Anwar Ali, who gave multiple iconic performances in Pakistani TV shows and stage dramas, had been suffering from lung and kidney diseases for years.

Reports about his deteriorating health – leading to paralysis and heart complications – emerged earlier this month.

He was subsequently moved to a hospital, where he breathed his last, leaving behind a lasting legacy of memorable performances.

The renowned Pakistani actor was a beloved figure in television and stage comedy, best known for his sharp wit and comedic timing.

In recent years, Anwar Ali stepped back from the entertainment industry and avoided spotlight.

The veteran Pakistani actor featured in popular drama series such as ‘Andhera Ujala,’ ‘Ababeel, and ‘Home Sweet Home,’ among others.