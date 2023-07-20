Anwar Maqsood’s son says fake tweets, accounts put father’s life in danger

Renowned musician Bilal Maqsood said his celebrity father Anwar Maqsood’s life is in danger because of the fake social media posts in his name.

Bilal Maqsood, one-half of the popular music band Strings, expressed concern about how the fake posts put Anwar Maqsood’s life at risk by sharing screenshots of the posts made in his father’s name.

“These kinds of fake tweets only put my Abbu’s life in danger,” he stated. “This guy has already blocked me. Please can you all report this account. Abbu does not post anything on social media. His actual account has solely three posts. We made that account so we can report all the fake ones.”

These kinds of fake tweets only put my Abbu’s life in danger. This guy has already blocked me. Please can you all report this account. Abbu does not post anything on social media. His actual account has only 3 posts. We made that account so we can report all the fake ones. pic.twitter.com/BP5G749sEy — Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) July 19, 2023

Netizens told the artists to report the fake accounts and posts so action is taken against the elements. Here’s what they said.

It’s truly disheartening to see some people put others lives in danger for the sake of likes, retweets, and followers. Let’s put a 🛑 to it by blocking these individuals and unfollowing them. — Riz1 (@Riz1Ashraf) July 19, 2023

Impersonation is a violation of the Twitter Rules. Accounts that pose as another person, group, or organization in a confusing or deceptive manner may be permanently suspended under Twitter’s misleading and deceptive identities policy.

Twitter Help. You don’t need to ask public… — Mobeen Awan (@MobeenAwan5) July 19, 2023

Done. It’s also concerning that this fake account has a subscription option so people may be subscribing thinking it’s the real account of Anwar Maqsood Sahib. — Naureen Khalid (@5Naureen) July 19, 2023

Get a blue tick for his real account even if its not used frequently so people can differentiate — I-think (@hotahaidunyahai) July 19, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Anwar Maqsood comments on social and national issues through his writing and television shows. His content received widespread praise.