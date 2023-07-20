30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Anwar Maqsood’s son says fake tweets, accounts put father’s life in danger

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Renowned musician Bilal Maqsood said his celebrity father Anwar Maqsood’s life is in danger because of the fake social media posts in his name.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bilal Maqsood, one-half of the popular music band Strings, expressed concern about how the fake posts put Anwar Maqsood’s life at risk by sharing screenshots of the posts made in his father’s name.

“These kinds of fake tweets only put my Abbu’s life in danger,” he stated. “This guy has already blocked me. Please can you all report this account. Abbu does not post anything on social media. His actual account has solely three posts. We made that account so we can report all the fake ones.”

Related – The incident that made Anwar Maqsood quit ‘Fifty Fifty

Netizens told the artists to report the fake accounts and posts so action is taken against the elements. Here’s what they said.

It is pertinent to mention that Anwar Maqsood comments on social and national issues through his writing and television shows. His content received widespread praise.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.