Anya Taylor-Joy completes filming of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel ‘Furiosa’

Hollywood actor Anya Taylor-Joy completed the filming of the upcoming “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa“.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star will play the main protagonist Furiosa in the upcoming action film. It is a standalone film of “Mad Max: Fury Road” character Imperator Furiosa.

The plot is that of a renegade female warrior Imperator Furiosa who join forces with Mad Max in Fury Road.

Anya Taylor-Joy, in a statement, said it has been an honour to work with the team. She thanked the filmmakers for pushing her to the limit.

“What. A . Rideeeee.” she wrote. “Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented. It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya 🔥”

Apart from her, Chris Hemsworth along with Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Goran D. Kleut and Shakriya Tarinyawat are part of the cast.

George Miller retured to direct, produce and write the upcoming “Mad Max” installment.

Moreover, Junkie XL will be providing the music score for the film.

It is pertinent to mention that “Mad Max: Fury Road“, the fourth film in the action film franchise, got positive reviews and won many accolades.

Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron as Mad Max and Imperator Furiosa, the film won six Academy Awards in Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing in 2015.

Moreover, it won the Best Film, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Music Score, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects or Animation awards in the 2015 AACTA Awards.

