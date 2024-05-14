Anya Taylor-Joy reveals shocking details about filming Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed unsettling details regarding the filming of her upcoming movie Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

In an interview, she said she would spend months on the set without speaking any dialogue as director George Miller had given a small amount of lines to her character, Variety reported.

“I’ve never been more alone than making that movie. I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard,” she added.

Similar to the earlier Mad Max movies, Anya Taylor-Joy’s character only has around 30 dialogue in Furiosa.

While Tom Hardy and Mel Gibson did not have many lines of dialogue in the previous Mad Max movies, the actor pushed George Miller to give her character more dialogue along with screams.

For Taylor-Joy, her character deserved to show female rage on screen despite the director focused on keeping her silent.

“He had a very, very strict idea of what Furiosa’s war face looked like, and that only allowed me my eyes for a large portion of the movie. It was very much ‘mouth closed, no emotion, speak with your eyes.’ That’s it, that’s all you have,” she said while talking about Miller’s views of her character.

However, Anya Taylor-Joy said that she supported female rage on screen opposite to what has been shown in movies where female characters are often facing hardship and only getting to shed a single tear.

“We’re animals, and there’s a point where somebody just snaps,” said Taylor-Joy. “There’s one scream in that movie, and I am not joking when I tell you that I fought for that scream for three months.”

Furiosa will hit theaters on May 24 which will be followed by a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.