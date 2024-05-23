From Hunza trip to not meeting again for years: Anzela Abbasi, husband’s love story is one for the books

Rising actor Anzela Abbasi, daughter of showbiz veterans Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, recalled her first meeting with her now-husband Tashfeen Ansari, as the two spilt the beans on their love story.

Actor Anzela Abbasi and her husband, therapist Tashfeen Ansari were seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all about their relationship, love story and marriage, on ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, while the latter also used his expertise to help some of the live audience members with their issues.

Recalling their first meeting, the ‘Nibah’ actor shared, “A couple of years ago, in 2021, we went on a trip to Hunza with our respective group of friends. There were so many people and eventually, we met through mutual friends.”

“Later we became friends while coming back from that trip,” she added. “But after that, we didn’t meet for two years because he had his things going on and I had mine.”

“Somehow, we became really good friends after two years and I didn’t know that he liked me,” Abbasi shared, adding that her now-husband Ansari then confessed his feelings for her and met her mom afterwards to take things forward.

Ansari chimed in saying, “Honestly I feel everything just happened. Things just fell into place and a series of events happened.”

“And before we could know, we were married,” he concluded.

Pertinent to note here that actor, model and singer Anzela Abbasi tied the knot with relationship counsellor and therapist, Tashfeen Ansari in August last year.

