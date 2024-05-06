Javeria Abbasi announces engagement: A peek at her dreamy Eiffel Tower proposal

Popular drama actor and ex-wife of Shamoon Abbasi, Javeria Abbasi confirmed her second engagement with a dreamy proposal video in Paris.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan’ actor Javeria Abbasi confirmed the start of a new beginning in her life.

The slideshow featured a series of pictures, against the backdrop of the beautiful Eiffel Tower, with all the focus on the exquisite jewellery piece on her ring finger, while Indian singer Anuv Jain’s trending track ‘Alag Aasmaan’ played in the background. Sharing the clip on the feed, Abbasi captioned, “Beginning,” followed by a blue heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juvaria Abbasi (@juvariaabbasi)

Thousands of social users, including the showbiz fraternity, showered their love on the announcement video with likes and warm wishes for the couple. However, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrity with mean comments and questioned her decision to move on with her life.

Read More: Shamoon Abbasi pens heartwarming anniversary wish for wife

It is pertinent to note here that Javeria previously married fellow actor-director Shamoon Abbasi in 1997. However, the celebrities parted ways after 12 long years of marriage. The former couple shares a daughter, model, actor and singer Anzela Abbasi, who got married to her beau, Tashfeen Ansari, in August last year.