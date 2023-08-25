Shamoon Abbasi pens heartwarming anniversary wish for wife

Actor Shamoon Abbasi penned a warm wish for his wife, Sherry Shah, as the two celebrated five years of their marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday morning, August 25, the ‘Waar’ actor wished his wife their 5th wedding anniversary with a two-picture gallery and a loving note.

“Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us,” he wrote. “Happy 5th wedding anniversary my partner, buddy my better half.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamoon Abbasi (@being_shamoon_)

Abbasi also credited his better half for being the ‘best thing’ that has ever happened to him.

The post was liked by thousands of their fans on social media who also dropped warm anniversary wishes for the couple in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that their marriage was first confirmed by the social media posts of Sherry Shah earlier this year when she wished her husband for 50th birthday.

Shamoon Abbasi also confirmed their marriage in an official statement later and revealed that the two have been married for four years but never shared the news on social media due to the toxicity of the platform.

Javeria Abbasi lauded by fraternity after daughter’s wedding