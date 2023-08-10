Javeria Abbasi lauded by fraternity after daughter’s wedding

Showbiz celebrities hailed actor Javeria Abbasi for her exemplary role as a single mother, after daughter Anzela’s wedding.

Days after Javeria Abbasi fulfilled her responsibility and wedded her only daughter, Anzela in a glitzy affair, her fraternity fellows came out in support of the actor against a now-deleted cryptic post by her former husband, Shamoon Abbasi.

To congratulate the doting mother and his friend for over 28 years, veteran actor Shahood Alvi posted an adorable picture from the ceremony and wrote, “I’ve always witnessed you being a great single parent. Now that you’ve wedded her off in a great family. I’m so proud of you because I saw you struggle everyday and in your worst times, which is why i’m extremely thrilled for you! You’ve done a great job dost!”

Javeria’s on-screen daughter Ushna Shah also penned a heartfelt tribute to the single mother. “My Jay! I know what it means for a single mother to wed her daughter to the best of her ability. I saw how happy it made my mother. And I saw how happy it made you. You raised Anju to be a stand-up, kind and well-rounded person. And gave her a fairytale wedding, all on your own! I am so proud of you and I love you,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “To the most beautiful and resilient mother of the bride,” Shah added.

Moreover, actor-RJ Khalid Malik reminded the mother-daughter duo, Javeria and Anzela that they have all the support of the fraternity, while, A-list actor Hira Mani sent her well wishes for the new bride as well.

For the unversed, Anzela Abbasi exchanged vows with her fiance Tashfeen Ansari on Saturday, in the presence of her close family and friends.

Her father, who was not in attendance at the ceremony, took to his account on the social site Facebook and wrote, “A small reminder about my decisions to detach from shameless people.” Without any names mentioned, Shamoon continued, “I never wanted to be attached or known to have anything with impudent and immodest, shameless people in my life and never I will. No matter what my relationship is with them, I prefer to stay away from them no matter what!”

The cryptic post had grabbed the attention of the social users before being deleted hours later.

