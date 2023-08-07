Javeria Abbasi’s daughter Anzela ties the knot; pictures, videos go viral

Rising actor Anzela Abbasi, daughter of showbiz veterans Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony.

Anzela Abbasi exchanged vows with her fiance Tashfeen Ansari on Saturday, in attendance of her close family and friends, and the pictures and dance videos from the private affair are all over the internet.

Sharing the lovely glimpses from the ceremony on social media, Sunday, the doting mother wrote, “Love of my life, my beautiful @anzelaabbasi got married yesterday, she looked gorgeous. Had a great fun with beautiful people around me.”

The pretty bride looked pristine in her all-white bridal trousseau, paired with silver jewels, while the dapper groom complimented his better half in similar hues.

Javeria herself opted for a complete traditional look with her green lehenga choli, to twin with her siblings. She even dedicated a performance to her daughter on a Bollywood track at her shendi.

A day earlier, Javeria also shared some inside glimpses from the mehndi event of her daughter.

It is pertinent to mention that Anzela is the only daughter of Javeria from her ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi. She started her career in fashion modelling before taking a move to TV dramas.

Anzela is an aspiring singer as well, while her husband, Tashfeen is a relationship counsellor by profession.

