Shahid Afridi pens warm wishes for daughter Aqsa on wedding

Former skipper Shahid Afridi penned heartwarming wishes for his eldest daughter Aqsa after her Rukhsati last night.

The firstborn of the veteran cricketer, Aqsa Shahid Afridi tied the knot with Naseer Nasir Khan in a glitzy ceremony, attended by whos who of the cricket world, including former cricketers Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Akram and Waqar Younis.

National cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who are currently in Karachi for the training camp and couldn’t fly to Islamabad for fellow Haris Rauf’s wedding, were also seen gracing the private affair in the city, to extend their wishes to the newlyweds.

On Saturday afternoon, the celebrated cricketer took to his social media handles with some inside glimpses from the event, as he penned a heartfelt message for his girl. “Meri pyari beti (My darling daughter) – it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms – and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side,” he wrote in the caption.

“Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first,” Afridi added.

“May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen,” wished the doting father in the end.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eldest daughter of Shahid Afridi, Aqsa got Nikahfied to Naseer Nasir Khan in December last year.

On the other hand, his second eldest daughter Ansha got married to fiance-cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi earlier this year.

