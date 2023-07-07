Haris Rauf’s wedding pictures, videos go viral

The wedding pictures of Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood are going across social media.

The intimate wedding ceremony of Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf and his wife took place last night.

In the first pictures from the celebration which made rounds on social media, the sportsperson looked dapper in a black sherwani, while his better half made for a stunning bride in a traditional red and gold ensemble.

The wedding festivities for the couple kickstarted a day earlier and several clips from the Dholki and Qawwali night of the cricket star were widely circulated across social platforms. The groom was seen dancing and enjoying the night with family and friends.

Rauf also topped the Twitter trends earlier as thousands of his fans extended their heartfelt wishes for the couple.

National cricketers, who are currently at a training camp in Karachi and couldn’t fly to Islamabad to attend the wedding of their fellow, also recorded a special video to congratulate their mate.

It is pertinent to mention that Haris Rauf got nikkahfied to Islamabad-based model Muzna Masood Malik in a close-knit affair last year.

The hush-hush affair was attended by close family and friends in addition to several of his teammates and cricket celebs.

