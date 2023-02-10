WATCH: Shadab Khan’s funny moment with Babar Azam, Haris Rauf

A video of Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan sharing a joyous moment with captain Babar Azam and pacer Haris Rauf at his valima is going viral.

The video showed them laughing together as Shadab Khan, who tied the knot with legend cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter Malika Saqlain in January, opened the envelope to see how much salaami (money given as gift to groom) he got from Babar Azam. Judging by the all-rounder’s reaction, the batter got a hefty amount.

Moreover, there were videos of him meeting Hassan Ali and Imam-ul-Haq. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman were at the event too.

Naseem Shah slaying at Shadab Khan ‘s walima😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/pIiSSFyKQh — Peace Striver❤️‍🩹 (@peace_striver) February 10, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan got nikkahfied last month. Taking to his social media handle, Khan announced: “Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter.”

Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all pic.twitter.com/in7M7jIrRE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2023

He added, “Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all.”

The visuals of the wedding celebrations went viral as well.

Alhamdulilah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy. Wardrobe: Humayun Alamgir,

Styling: Tony & Guy,

Photography: da artist pic.twitter.com/PDe3LKwqPl — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 9, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 143 matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has scored 1,372 runs with eight half-centuries to his name.

As far as his T20 career is concerned, Shadab Khan has represented different teams and franchises in 225 fixtures. He has made 2,088 runs and taken 258 wickets.

