Samiya Hassan Ali is Bhabhi goals at Shadab Khan’s mehendi: See pics

Samiya, wife of Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali, served some major bhabhi goals while attending the mehendi event of Shadab Khan.

The wedding festivities for cricket star Shadab Khan kickstarted last night with a close-knit mehendi celebration, attended by close family and friends. Samiya Hassan was also the part of limited guestlist of the intimate affair.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She shared multiple pictures and clips from her outing on the Instagram feed and stories along with a glimpse of the groom-to-be from his mehendi night, with the hashtag ‘Shaddy ki Shadi’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

The celebrity wife was dolled up for the celebrations in a multi-coloured lehenga and paired it with some floral jewellery to get into the vibes of a desi wedding. Her posts were loved by social users who requested Samiya to share inside photos from the wedding event as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder got nikkahfied to the daughter of veteran cricketer and incumbent head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Taking to his social media handle, Khan announced: “Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter.”

Shadab Khan’s Mehendi function video goes viral

He added, “Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Khan (@shadab0800)

Comments