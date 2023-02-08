Shadab Khan’s Mehendi function video goes viral

The video of cricketer Shadab Khan’s Mehendi function is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Samiya Hassan Ali, wife of his teammate Hassan Ali, shared the video of the Mehendi function on her account. It showed henna being applied to his hand.

It is pertinent to mention that the all-rounder tied the knot with the daughter of veteran cricketer and incumbent head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq last month.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old cricketer announced his Nikah with Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter, saying that he was becoming a part of his “mentor Saqi bhai’s family”.

“Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all,” Shadab Khan tweeted.

Shadab also emphasized his choice of always keeping his family life separate from work while also highlighting that his wife also wants her life to remain private.

“My wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. I would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family’s choice,” the note further read.

The all-rounder has represented Pakistan in 143 matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has scored 1,372 runs with eight half-centuries to his name.

As far as his T20 career is concerned, Shadab Khan has represented different teams and franchises in 225 fixtures. He has made 2,088 runs and taken 258 wickets.

