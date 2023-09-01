Aon Abbas Buppi quits PTI, condemns May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Friday announced that he will be parting ways with the party over May 9 riots erupted after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the senator said he was resigning from the PTI South Punjab chairmanship and also “decided to take a break from politics”.

Condemning the May 9 riots – that erupted after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, Aon Abbas Buppi said that Pakistan army and the nation are ‘inseparable’.

Since May 9, several other members of the PTI, including former cabinet ministers Aamir Kiani and Malik Amin Aslam, have parted ways with Imran over violence which also engulfed military installations.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.