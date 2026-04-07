The Associated Press to cut under 5% of global news staff
- By Reuters -
- Apr 07, 2026
The Associated Press (AP) will cut under 5% of its global news staff, as part of a restructuring of its US operations, according to a memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters.
The changes will be concentrated largely in the US news team, with a small number of positions in other US-based reporting units also being affected, the memo from AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said.
Pace said the move was aimed at better aligning AP’s newsroom operations with the needs of its largest customers, as shifts in audience behavior continue to reshape the media industry.
The restructuring comes amid a broader wave of layoffs across the global media industry as news organizations grapple with falling advertising revenue, declining traffic and shifts in how audiences consume news.
In February, the Washington Post began laying off roughly a third of its workforce, including hundreds of newsroom staff, as it scaled back coverage and restructured operations.
Other major outlets, including CNN, NBC News and Business Insider, have also announced layoffs in the past year as they accelerate pivots toward digital-first and video-led strategies.
AP had laid off about 8% of its workforce in late 2024 in a similar push to modernize its operations and products.
While AP’s revenue has remained stable, Pace said the organization must continue to adapt as legacy print newspapers account for a shrinking share of its customer base.
Broadcasters, digital publishers and technology companies now generate the majority of AP’s revenue, reflecting wider changes in how news is distributed and consumed.
The news cooperative will first seek voluntary departures from employees covered by its collective bargaining agreement, and the cuts will not affect AP’s ability to provide news coverage across all 50 US states, Pace said.