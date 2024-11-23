Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar: Maryam Nawaz approves 3-marla plot scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a scheme to provide three-marla plots to deserving people in the province under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.

The chief minister approved the scheme while presiding over a meeting in Lahore to review the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the scheme will be initiated from Chistian community, adding that 666 plots will be allotted to deserving citizens.

The meeting was informed that under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” project, first installment of loans has been disbursed to nine hundred and twenty seven applicants.

It also approved gifting furniture and other essentials for the first five homes completed under the project.

The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme is the first major interest-free housing project in the country’s history.

Earlier in October, the Punjab government started cheque distribution among eligible families to construct their houses under the programme.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the cheque distribution ceremony of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that She said that the Punjab government in fulfilling the dream of Nawaz Sharif by enabling the needy persons to build their own houses. Maryam Nawaz said that around 500,000 applications were received for the programme.

She said that under the scheme, the needy people will be given a loan of up to Rs 1.5 million. She said that there would be a draw-through ballot every month.

Rural areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 10 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Urban areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 5 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Major cities: Construction of four-story flats on government land, to be allocated through a lottery system and provided on easy instalments.

Additionally, private housing schemes offers homes ranging from 3 to 5 marlas, with the government providing a subsidy of up to PKR 1 million per house.