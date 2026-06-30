‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme achieves another milestone

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ (My Roof, My Home) programme has achieved another significant milestone, with 166,000 interest-free housing loans disbursed to eligible applicants.

According to the programme spokesperson, more than Rs215.76 billion has been released to support the construction of homes across the province.

So far, 105,594 houses have been completed, enabling thousands of families to move into their new homes.

Construction work is progressing rapidly on 28,453 houses across Punjab, while work on a further 32,048 homes is expected to commence shortly.

The spokesperson added that more than Rs14.5 billion in loan repayments has already been recovered. The programme has received over 1.2 million applications, reflecting strong public interest in the initiative.

Interest-free housing finance continues to be provided to low-income families, and the programme has now become one of Pakistan’s largest affordable housing finance initiatives.

Read more: ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Punjab announces loan for more 12000 families

To date, 91,434 men have completed the construction of their homes under the scheme, while 14,007 women have also successfully built their own houses under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’scheme.

The spokesperson further stated that 23 transgender beneficiaries have also received support through the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme.

In rural Punjab, 60,139 homes have been completed, marking significant progress in improving housing opportunities. In urban areas, 45,325 homes have been completed, providing thousands of families with safe and dignified accommodation.