Apni Chhat Apna Ghar: Punjab govt starts cheque distribution

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday started cheque distribution among eligible families to construct their houses under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the cheque distribution ceremony of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that She said that the Punjab government in fulfilling the dream of Nawaz Sharif by enabling the needy persons to build their own houses. Maryam Nawaz said that around 500,000 applications were received for ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme.

She said that under the scheme, the needy people will be given a loan of up to Rs 1.5 million. She said that there would be a draw-through ballot every month.

Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab the government will enable 100,000 people to build their houses every year under the for the programme.

The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program is the first major interest-free housing project in the country’s history.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet for the first time in Pakistan approved the grant of housing loan on the ownership of a plot or CNIC. A borrower of Rs 1.5 million has to pay Rs. 14,000 monthly installments in nine years.

Rural areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 10 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Urban areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 5 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Major cities: Construction of four-story flats on government land, to be allocated through a lottery system and provided on easy instalments.

Additionally, private housing schemes will offer homes ranging from 3 to 5 marlas, with the government providing a subsidy of up to PKR 1 million per house.