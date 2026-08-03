LAHORE: The Punjab government is offering interest-free loans under the Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat Programme to help low-income families repair damaged roofs and construct upper floors of their homes.

Under the programme, eligible applicants can obtain interest-free loans ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million for home improvement and roof rehabilitation.

Applicants can submit their applications online through the official portal or visit the nearest facilitation centre for assistance.

How to Apply

Applicants should visit the official ACAG portal and create an account by registering with their details. After logging in, they will be presented with two financing options:

Full Loan under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Programme

Partial Loan under the Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat Programme

After selecting the desired loan category, applicants must upload the required documents, including their CNIC, proof of property ownership (Fard), and photographs of the existing house.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following conditions to qualify for financing:

Must be a permanent resident of Punjab with a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Must own a residential property measuring up to 5 marlas in urban areas or 10 marlas in rural areas.

Must be between 21 and 60 years of age at the time of application.

Read More: How to get Rs1 million loan in Punjab

Must have a clean financial record with no loan defaults registered with banks or financial institutions.

Must not have been convicted of any heinous criminal offence.

“اپنی چھت محفوظ چھت پروگرام” کے تحت بوسیدہ چھت کی مرمت اور بالائی منزل کی تعمیر کے لیے 5 سے 10 لاکھ روپے تک کے بلا سود قرض کی فراہمی۔

جانیے درخواست دینے کا مکمل طریقہ کار۔

آن لائن اپلائی کریں یا قریبی دفتر تشریف لے جائیں۔ pic.twitter.com/Rrj7JzzmCA — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) August 2, 2026

Must consent to verification of personal and property records through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA).

Facilitation Centres

To assist applicants, help desks have been established at the offices of all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners across Punjab, as well as at the offices of PHATA’s regional directors and deputy directors.

For Further Information

Loan Category Portal: https://acag.punjab.gov.pk/Layouts/LoanCategory.aspx

Toll-Free Helpline: 0800-09100