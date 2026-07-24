How to get Rs1 million loan in Punjab

Lahore: The Punjab government has launched the “Apni Chhat, Mehfooz Chhat” Scheme 2026, offering interest-free loans ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million to help citizens repair, strengthen, or expand their existing homes.

Under the scheme, loans will be provided in two categories. Citizens seeking to repair their existing roofs or improve the structure of their homes will be eligible for an interest-free loan of Rs500,000, which will be repaid over a period of nine years through monthly installments of Rs4,700.

Those planning to expand their houses, including the construction of a second floor, will be eligible for an interest-free loan of Rs1 million. The repayment period for this category is also nine years, with a monthly installment of Rs9,300.

Read more: ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ Punjab announces loan for more 12000 families

Interested citizens can submit their applications online through the official portal acag.punjab.gov.pk by providing the required information and documents. Applicants may also submit handwritten applications.

For citizens who are unable to apply online, loan applications can be submitted at the offices of Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.