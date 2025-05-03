Apni Zameen Apna Ghar: Here’s how to apply for free plots

LAHORE: CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has officially launched the ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ program to provide free plots to homeless citizens across Punjab.

The program follows the accomplishment of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ scheme, which has already eased the building of thousands of homes.

CM Maryam Nawaz pressed the button to activate the e-portal to start receiving applications, during the ceremony. Eligible candidates may apply for free 3-marla plots through azag.punjab.gov.pk.

Maryam Nawaz announced that the distribution of 2,000 plots across 23 housing schemes in 19 districts. Which include Jhelum, Pattoki, Mamun Kanjan, Lodhran, and Renala Khurd.

Expansion of housing access for the deprived

CM Maryam Nawaz demonstrated that 300 new houses are under construction daily under the umbrella of the initiative, with 34,000 homes already under construction and 2,000 completed within just six months.

CM Maryam Nawaz defined the program as a step toward confirming housing security for Punjab’s most helpless populations.

Under the ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ program, qualified candidates will receive zero-interest loans to construct their homes, making ownership of homes more accessible.

In the first phase of the program, widows, orphans, differently-abled individuals, and laborers will be prioritised, ensuring that those most in need receive help.

Read More: Lahore Development Plan: Maryam Nawaz sets completion deadline

Eligibility and application process

The Punjab government has defined strict eligibility criteria to ensure reasonable distribution:

Applicants must be permanent residents of Punjab.

They must not own any property in Pakistan.

They must be registered with the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

Monthly household income must be below Rs50,000.

Applicants can either go online via the official e-portal azag.punjab.gov.pk or local Duouty Commissioner offices where dedicated desks have been set up to assist applicants to submit their applications.

Financial support for home construction

Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin demonstrated that Rs 36 billion loans are being allocated to support 33,500 beneficiaries in constructing their homes.

The repayment process for “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” has been organized into affordable instalments, confirming financial feasibility for low-income families.

For more details and to apply, visit the official portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk.