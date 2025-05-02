Lahore Development Plan: Maryam Nawaz sets completion deadline

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has directed officials to ensure the timely execution of the Lahore Development Plan, setting a June 30 deadline for key urban development projects.



During a meeting, she highlighted the importance of monitoring through monthly timelines and transparent monitoring systems.

During her visual inspection of current projects in progress, CM Maryam Nawaz requested officials to complete the Lahore Development Plan as planned.

The initiative includes construction and rehabilitation of 3,705 streets under the Lahore Municipal Corporation. A total 230 streets linked to WASA Lahore will be revamped while 1,573 streets under WASA Works will also be repaired.

Vital areas are covered in this phase of the Lahore Development Plan, which includes Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, and Wagah Towns, confirming improved infrastructure for the residents of Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her concern over project delays and repeated her commitment to public welfare, stating, “Delay in completing development schemes impacts daily life. I consider myself accountable to the people and cannot tolerate any difficulties for them.”

Earlier, the first and unique ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ of its kind were established in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave in-principle approval to establish the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project.

Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting in which a briefing about the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project was given. She sought a plan for establishing the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project at 14 various locations in Lahore.

The CM set a target of four months for the establishment of this pilot project. Government land was used on the sides of the road for establishing the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ project. 816 stalls were set up in Lahore under the ‘Sahulat-on-the-Go bazaars’ pilot project.