Apple announces $100 billion US investment

Global tech giant Apple has announced an additional investment of $100 billion in the United States as part of its new “American Manufacturing Program.”

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the program aims to expand the company’s production capacity and shift significant portions of its supply chain back to the U.S.

“This $100 billion investment is in addition to the $500 billion commitment we announced in February 2025,” said Tim Cook. “Our goal is to reach a total investment of $600 billion over the next four years.”

Cook emphasized that the initiative will generate millions of jobs and contribute to greater self-reliance in the American tech sector.

He added that Apple remains committed to strengthening its ties with the U.S. economy and will establish new factories, suppliers, and technology hubs to support domestic manufacturing.

In May, Trump had threatened Apple with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas, a sharp reversal from earlier policy when his administration had exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump’s effort to reshape global trade through tariffs cost Apple $800 million in the June quarter.

Despite political pressure, analysts widely agree that building iPhones in the US remains unrealistic due to labor costs and the complexity of the global supply chain.

Apple shares closed up 5% on Wednesday. Shares of Corning rose nearly 4% in extended trading, while Applied Materials gained almost 2%.