Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Launch date, price, specifications, and latest leaks

CUPERTINO: Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 lineup, with the Pro version set to bring notable upgrades in design, performance, and camera capabilities.

The lineup is expected to include a new ultra-slim model dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, the performance-focused Pro, and the flagship Pro Max.

Launch Timeline

According to industry insiders, Apple is expected to officially announce the iPhone 17 series on September 8, with global open sales likely to begin on September 19. Mass production is anticipated to commence next month.

Expected Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to be powered by Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, aimed at supporting advanced Apple Intelligence features. It may also incorporate a vapor chamber cooling system for improved thermal performance.

Running on iOS 26, the device is likely to include a host of new software features and AI enhancements.

The camera system is said to feature a triple 48MP setup (wide, telephoto, ultrawide) along with a 24MP front-facing camera, positioning the device strongly for photography enthusiasts.

Design and Build

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, narrower bezels, and possibly a larger display. Leaks suggest a rectangular camera bump housing a triangular lens arrangement on the back.

Colour options could include silver, black, grey, dark blue, and a new copper-like orange hue, which may be exclusive to the Pro variant.

Read More: Apple iPhone 17 series launch date revealed

Price Expectations

While Apple has yet to confirm official pricing, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch at around Rs479,708 in Pakistan. However, final prices may vary depending on the region and configuration.

As always, Apple has yet to confirm any of the leaks, and more details are expected as the launch date nears.