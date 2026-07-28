Apple’s market capitalization briefly surpassed $5 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, making it only the second company ever to achieve that milestone after Nvidia.

Its shares were last ​up 0.2% at $337.7, giving it a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion. At a ‌session high of $342.89, Apple’s market value stood at $5.036 trillion.

The iPhone maker became the most valuable company in the world earlier this month, overtaking chip giant Nvidia – which had been at the top since June 2025 ​and was the first company ever to breach the $5 trillion threshold.

For Apple, this ​year’s rally has been driven as much by strong demand for its ⁠products as its decision to sit out the AI spending race that is sapping cash ​flows at Big Tech rivals.

The consumer electronics giant struggled to develop in-house AI models and ​has instead relied on Google’s technology to power new services such as a revamped Siri, avoiding the hefty infrastructure costs that have left Big Tech investors wary of the payoff from surging data-center investments.

Its ​decision to hold iPhone prices steady last month when it unveiled increases for MacBooks and ​iPads has also bolstered demand as buyers scooped up the company’s flagship device ahead of expected price ‌hikes ⁠later this year, analysts have said.

To aid demand, Apple on Tuesday also launched a device leasing program in the U.S. through payments firm Klarna, under which monthly payments start at $17.99 for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch or iPad and $24.99 for a Mac.

“Apple has resisted the ​AI spending race, betting ​that customer experience – not ⁠infrastructure investment – will ultimately determine the winners,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester.

“The new leasing program is a clever response: ​it doesn’t reduce the price of an iPhone, but it changes ​how consumers ⁠perceive the cost by replacing sticker shock with a predictable monthly payment.”

Including session gains, Apple stock has jumped 24% so far this year, widely outperforming the other six of the “Magnificent 7” ⁠cohort of ​U.S. technology stocks.

Apple is set to report its third-quarter ​earnings after the market close on Thursday, with analysts expecting a more than 15% jump in quarterly revenue from ​a year earlier.