Apple confirms device activation issues on iPhone 14 series

Tech giant Apple confirmed the users of iPhone 14 series may face problems in activating their devices because of an iOS 16 bug.

Apple announced iPhone 14 series and rolled out the iOS 16. When the orders were placed by the customer, the tech giant stated that a bug in the operating system is causing problems in device activation.

They stated that the device activation during the setup does not get through on Wi-Fi and an error reading “under investigation” appears.

According to Apple, the issues can be resolved by connecting iPhone 14 to Mac or to a PC with iTunes during the initial iOS onboarding process when prompting to connect to a Wi-Fi network and return to the previous screen and try again on Wi-Fi until the activation is successful.

Apple added there are no fixes at the moment and the staff should “not create a repair [case] for the issue.”

There is an available iOS 16.0.1 update which resolves an activation and migration bug during the initial setup. If a customer is having a problem activating their iPhone 14 out of the box, they may require to restore it with a Mac or PC to iOS 16.0.1 to fix the problem and get their new iPhone active fully.

Moreover, Apple stated that the users of iPhone 14 that “iMessage and FaceTime might not complete activation” until their device has iOS 16.0.1 version.

