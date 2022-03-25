Apple extends its 3D Maps to three Canadian cities

Tech giant Apple has launched its popular detailed maps feature to three Canadian cities namely, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Apple has released its detailed, three-dimensional maps for three Canadian cities, the feature was previously available for six US cities namely, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. — as well as London in the UK

The new feature would provide users with better driving navigation, transit directions, and an augmented reality walking experience.

The Verge reported that the expansion has been a welcome addition. The only issue with Apple’s enhanced 3D maps was that it was only available in 7 cities around the globe.

The feature includes 3D models of major landmarks in the cities. The feature assists drivers by showing more detail about which lanes to use.

The new version of Apple Maps will give you a notification when it’s time to disembark, and there are also user interface improvements like letting users pin their favourite transit lines to make their preferred routes more easily available.

The feature would also benefit walkers by providing them step-by-step directions in augmented reality, while cycling directions (a feature that originally came to Apple Maps with iOS 14) are also now available in Montreal.

