Apple’s advice on battery drain after iOS 15.4 update

Apple took to Twitter to respond to complaints regarding drastic battery drain in iPhones after being updated to its latest iOS 15.4, Tomsguide reported.

Apple’s new update iOS 15.4 was released with a lot of compelling updates such as using Face ID with a mask on and a new gender-neutral voice for Siri. But the iOS 15.4 update also led to complaints around battery life drain, with many iPhone owners saying they are running out of power much more quickly than before.

One iPhone user had tweeted that the ios 15.4 battery drain is “absolutely ridiculous”, why can’t Apple ever get releases right the first time. He added that his phone’s battery was down 5% in less than 10 minutes of downloading the update.

Apple has now responded to the complaints on Twitter, “Thanks for reaching out! We’ll be happy to help. It’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let’s have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further.”

Simply put, Apple is asking its users to be patient and wait for the new update to process completely. The tweet added that if the battery life drain is still an issue, then reach out to Apple.

