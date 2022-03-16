Apple’s new iOS 15.4 is ruining battery life: iPhone users

Apple’s most awaited new iOS version 15.4 is badly affecting the battery life of phones, users complain.

Tech giant Apple had rolled out its new iOS 15.4 updates this week. The new update included 37 new emojis, a gender-neutral voice for Apple’s smart assistant, Siri, and the ability to unlock iPhone while wearing a mask.

According to Daily Mail, many users downloaded the latest iOS as soon as it was released but many have complained that the new version is affecting their phone’s battery life badly.

One iPhone user tweeted that the ios 15.4 battery drain is “absolutely ridiculous”, why can’t Apple ever get releases right the first time. he added that his phone’s battery was down 5% in less than 10 minutes of downloading the update.\

Another user tweeted the photo of his phone’s drastic battery loss right after downloading the newer iOS version.

Another iPhone user tweeted that his battery drained so fast after he updated his iOS to 15.4.

“Installing a new OS on an iPhone triggers a lot of stuff to go on in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can go on for hours or even days,” said Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, a researcher at ZDNet.

Kingsley added, “Not only does this consume power, but the battery recalibration can give the impression that the battery is draining more rapidly when in fact it isn’t”.

He advised that you should take a battery health checkup if your iPhone’s battery keeps draining several days after the new update.

Comments