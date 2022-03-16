TikTok video reveals iPhone setting to find who checks your mobile secretly

If you are worried about some spying on your iPhone now you could add a setting, shared by a TikTok user, that could help you in tracking the said person.

The little known feature of the iPhone has been shared by a TikTok user, kaansanity, and via using this feature, you will receive a photo of the intruder via an email if someone takes your phone and opens an app they’re not supposed to.

Procedure

The video explains you can follow these steps to set the feature up:

Go to shortcuts and hit Create Personal Automation

Scroll down to ‘App’ and choose the app you want (such as Messages)

Then, add an action and select camera, then choose “take photo”

Change this to front camera and turn off ‘preview’

Then hit ‘next’ and turn off ‘ask before running’

Now, add another action, tap ‘Mail’ and then ‘send mail’

Enter your email address

Once you have gone through the entire procedure, now you will be able to catch the person who will be spying on your iPhone and as soon as he will open up the app, his picture will be emailed.

