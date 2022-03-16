Apple made billions by removing charger, earphones from iPhone boxes

Apple has reportedly made an estimated $6.5 billion by no longer providing chargers and earphones with its new iPhones, according to a report published in Daily Mail.

In 2020, Apple announced that it would no longer ship charging bricks in iPhone boxes, citing the environmental impact of the e-waste generated by these in-box accessories.

The tech giant sold the idea with the logic that many smartphone buyers already have a charger lying around at home.

The report further adds that Apple might be saving approximately $25 for each iPhone shipped without accessories in the retail package.

Since the policy by tech giant came into motion, it has reportedly shipped 190 million iPhones, which translates to a net saving of approximately $6.5 billion on the cost of accessories, it added.

On the other hand, analysts believe that the Apple move to remove chargers and earphones would help the tech giant to cover the cost of the new 5G modems on its iPhones as they are pretty costly.

