iPhone SE 3: Apple promises better battery life

Tech giant Apple has promised better battery life for its latest budget phone SE 3, promising over 15 hours of video playback.

Apple’s latest budget phone iPhone SE (Special Edition) 3 was launched on March 8, Apple claims to have made improvements in battery life, processing power and other features as well.

The new phone carries 5G support and an A15 processor which is used in the iPhone 13 series. Apple has also claimed over 15 hours of video playback time for the new iPhone SE 3, which is two hours more than its predecessor of the SE 2020.

Apple had already promised better battery life for its upcoming iPhone 14 series, by including physically larger batteries in the phones.

Apple has promised up to 15 hours of video playback and up to 50 hours of audio playback for the SE 3. The older SE model had up to 13 hours of video playback, up to eight hours of streaming video playback, and up to 40 hours of audio playback.

The inclusion of bigger batteries in the SE 3 is not too much of a surprise as Apple had already seen good battery improvements by putting bigger batteries in its iPhone 13 series.

The camera on the new phone has also been slightly improved but the iPhone SE (2022) still has a single 12MP lens and lacks features like sensor-shift image stabilization like the 13-series. The SE (2022) gets Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. The pre-ordering of the new iPhone SE 2022 will start on March 11. The price of the phone starts at $429 (Rs76,640) for the 64GB model. Only thirty countries Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US will get the initial shipment.

