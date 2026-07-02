Apple intensifies foldable iPhone production to 10 million units

Apple has instructed suppliers to prepare for the production of approximately 10 million foldable iPhones this year, an increase from the earlier forecast of about seven to eight million units, Japan’s Nikkei Asia reports.

According to the report, Apple has already secured parts for around 80 million smartphones scheduled for the second half of 2026, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone.

Total production for 2026 is expected to surpass 220 million units. Thanks to its purchasing power, Apple is better positioned than competitors like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, which have reduced their annual production targets to below 100 million units due to an industry-wide memory shortage.

Some suppliers are reportedly preparing for orders of up to 85 million new iPhones in the latter half of 2026, with Apple asking them to allocate components for the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup.

The hinge-related engineering issues with the foldable iPhone seem to have been resolved, increasing the likelihood of a limited initial shipment after launch, with mass production runs possibly starting toward the year’s end.

Although Apple increased prices on MacBooks and iPads last month due to rising component costs, the iPhone 17 lineup has so far avoided price hikes. Should this continue, Apple may use upcoming device launches to raise prices across its product range.

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Market research firm IDC estimates the foldable iPhone will have an average selling price of $2,500, with higher storage options reaching $3,000. Rumors suggest the foldable will feature a 7.8-inch interior display, a 5.5-inch exterior display, Touch ID instead of Face ID, an A20 chip, and an Apple C2 modem.

The device is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September and may be marketed as the “iPhone Ultra,” according to reports.