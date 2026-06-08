Leaked iPhone Ultra mockups reveal Apple's first foldable design

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone this year, with the iPhone Ultra rumored to have a distinctive design compared to traditional bendable phones. It is described as a compact, wide device that resembles an iPad when unfolded. Newly leaked images help visualize its likely appearance.

Although we’ve previously seen iPhone Ultra dummy units, the latest mockups shared by leaker Sonny Dickson now include a display. This small detail significantly enhances the device’s realism.

The front showcases an edge-to-edge screen with a centered circular cut-out for the front camera, a first for Apple. The internal display’s camera is positioned far to the left, and the back features a unique horizontal camera bar with a dual-camera setup.

Dickson claims the phone will only come in white.

The dummy unit aims to closely resemble the real product, including the subtle crease running down the internal display. Although Apple has worked to minimize its visibility, the crease will still be present.

One rumor suggests it will be 0.15 mm deep with a fold angle less than 2.5 degrees. Accessory makers typically produce dummy units to test their products before launch.

The company will apparently rely on a structural glass mid-frame and advances in optically clear adhesive (OCA), among other things, to achieve a creaseless look.

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Although the crease is visible in these photos, it might not be very noticeable on the final product. The iPhone Ultra is expected to include a 5.5-inch outer screen, a 7.8-inch inner display, Touch ID, a titanium frame, and the A20 chipset.

Folding a phone in half involves certain trade-offs, so it may not offer the highest specs, unlike the standard iPhone 18 Pro. Nevertheless, as the first foldable iPhone, it is likely to be very popular.