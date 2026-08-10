Apple iOS 26.6.1 software patch expected to address these issues

Apple recently released an emergency security update for its desktop OS, launching macOS Tahoe 26.6.1 to fix a critical flaw in the Screen Sharing app.

The point release fixes a flaw that could let attackers on the same local network bypass authentication and access a user’s machine without proper credentials.

The tech giant also released similar security updates for its earlier operating systems, such as macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma.

At the same time, Apple is testing its next mobile update, iOS 26.6.1. According to visitor logs seen by MacRumors, the software is currently in internal testing. Experts expect this release to focus on fixing a key bug affecting the Shortcuts app.

Following the rollout of iOS 26.6, iPhone users took to Reddit to report widespread issues with Shortcuts Automation.

This feature typically enables devices to automatically perform a series of tasks when certain conditions are met, like arriving at a specific location, launching an app, or reaching a particular battery level. The upcoming update is eagerly anticipated to fix this issue and bring back the automation capabilities.

Meanwhile, developers and public testers are trying out iOS 27 through the beta program, with Beta 5 now available. The new operating system brings a major redesign to Siri’s artificial intelligence.

Early testers observe notable enhancements in the virtual assistant’s conversational skills and knowledge range, but some users still experience the system shutting down early during lengthy voice prompts.

READ MORE: iPhone 18 Pro: Expected launch timeline, pricing and more

Apple is expected to release the final public version of iOS 27 in mid-September.

The software update is set to arrive alongside Apple’s next smartphone lineup, which is likely to feature the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

However, hardware enthusiasts might have to wait a bit longer for the brand’s most experimental devices. Supply chain rumors suggest that an ultra-premium iPhone Ultra model, or potentially the company’s first foldable smartphone, could be announced in September but might not hit retail shelves until late November.

This staggered release would echo the iPhone X launch in 2017, when Apple faced similar delays due to component shortages.

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