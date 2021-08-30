Apple’s iPhone 13 series to be more expensive than expected

Apple is going to launch the much-touted iPhone 13 series soon and there are rumours it would be a lot more pricey than previously expected as US technological company might sell the smartphone at a higher price to prepare itself for the upcoming chip shortage.

According to a report by Digitimes, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), one of the leading Apple suppliers for SoC is expected to increase its costs of chip production by a whopping 20 percent, which would result in a domino effect that would impact TSMC customers (which includes Apple) and by extension, us.

The new pricing is expected to go into effect in January 2022, however, to prevent itself from spiking its pricing again, Apple could price their phones in a way that would factor this price hike, and try to minimise its impact on the profits.

The spike in cost is due to TSMC’s adoption of more advanced and mature manufacturing processes. The report also highlights that these price adjustments would be also seen on orders scheduled to be fulfilled starting December this year.

According to new leaks, it has been revealed that Apple has created a new Face ID hardware, which basically will allow you to unlock the iPhone even if you wear a mask or glasses.

This has been tested by the company’s employees in various scenarios. Even after that, they are needed to set up the Face ID without a mask or glasses.

The iPhone 13 is expected to have improved cameras, bigger batteries, a small notch, an A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and other exciting features. Its launch is expected to be followed by more Apple products, including the AirPods 3, new Macs, and more.