iPhone 14 to get major front-facing camera upgrade

With a few months away from launch, several iPhone 14 leaks have spread online, and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated those rumors with new details that the front camera on the iPhone 14 is set to receive a massive upgrade.

As reported first by AppleInsider, Kuo states that the selfie shooter will have auto-focus, moving away from the FF solution for the first time in the company’s history. It will also arrive with a 6P lens and bright f/1.9 aperture.

The new Auto Focus update will improve the front campera’s versatility, as people are relying more and more on the front-facing camera for video calls or recording videos for social media platforms.

The main supplier of the lens will be Genius, while the CCM (CMOS camera module) will be manufactured by LG Innotek and Cowell.

It is worth mentioning here that the iPhone 14 is expected to be available in four variants — two standard iPhone 14s and two Pro models.

Previous reports had also hinted that Apple could stick with the previous generation A15 Bionic chip for the standard iPhone 14 series with only the Pro models getting the A16 Bionic.

