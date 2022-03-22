Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro might not be as big as expected

A reliable tech leaker claims that the latest Apple flagship might be smaller in size than the iPhone 13 Pro while iPhone 14 mini could be bigger than many common phones.

According to reliable leaker @shadow_leak, the sizes of the upcoming Apple iPhones models might actually surprise and even disappoint some of its users.

The leaker claims that big phone enthusiasts might be disappointed by the new Apple flagship as it might actually be smaller in size than the iPhone 13 Pro.

If users love small phones and look forward to buying the iPhone 14 Mini, it might be disappointing to know that the mini is actually bigger than iPhone 13 Mini.

According to the leaker, Apple’s latest models iPhone 14 and 14 Pro both are expected to have 6.06-inch displays, while iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are expected to get 6.68-inch displays.

• iPhone 14: 6.06″ Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM • iPhone 14 Max: 6.68″ Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM • iPhone 14 Pro: 6.06″ Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.68″ Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) March 20, 2022

The Pro models are expected to have the latest A16 Bionic chip while the non-pro devices will feature the A15 chip, that was included in the iPhone 13 series.

All the newer models are also expected to contain 6 GB RAM and a flexible OLED screen.

