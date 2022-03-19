Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Know about the upcoming models

Four different models sans mini version, major design changes and bionic chip are the latest features that the Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly be bringing in the upcoming phone lineup.

The details have been claimed by 91Mobiles, sharing that the upcoming series will feature four different models, which will not feature a mini version.

The pro models are expected to arrive with a brand new design this year and will also be the only iPhones to get the new A16 Bionic processor.

There will be drastic variances between the vanilla and Pro versions. The iPhone 14 Pro will also feature minimal bezels on the front, while the SIM card slot, volume buttons, and alert sliders are on the left side.

The iPhone 14 Pro will retain the same 6.1-inch display size as the iPhone 13 Pro besides also likely retaining the 120Hz ProMotion OLED display. The iPhone 14 Pro (and 14 Pro Max) will reportedly be powered by the new A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB RAM. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 14 models will get the typical notch and A15 Bionic SoC.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are also expected to bring camera improvements as well, including a 48MP primary camera sensor.

