Apple Music price hike hits individual and family plans in US

Apple has quietly increased the price of its Apple Music service in the United States, with individual subscriptions now costing $11.99 per month, up from the previous $10.99.

The price adjustment affects not only individual plans but also Family and Student subscriptions and several Apple One bundles. This marks the first time Apple has raised Apple Music prices since October 2022, nearly four years ago.

The largest increase is observed in the Apple Music Family plan, which has risen to $19.99 per month from $16.99. The Student plan has also increased by $1, now costing $6.99 per month.

Apple has also updated pricing for its Apple One bundles. While the Individual plan remains unchanged, the Family tier now costs $27.95 per month, a $2 increase, and the Premier plan rises to $39.95. Similar adjustments have been reported in Brazil.

According to Apple, the latest price hike is a result of increased licensing costs, which means higher payments to music labels and rights holders.

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With these changes, Apple Music’s subscription fees are now more closely aligned with those of other major streaming platforms.

Despite the higher prices, Apple Music continues to stand out for its features, including Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless audio, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, live radio stations, and a catalog of over 100 million songs.

Current subscribers will notice a slight increase on the Individual plan, while families are set to experience a more significant rise in their monthly bills.

For families, the extra $3 per month adds up to $36 per year, making this one of the largest price increases Apple has introduced for its music service.

Meanwhile, platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music have also raised their prices lately, making premium music subscriptions generally more costly.

If you already subscribe to Apple Music, expect the new pricing to take effect on your next bill.

New sign-ups from today will be charged the new rates right away.

For those considering Apple’s wider range of services, it may be worth comparing whether an Apple One bundle now offers better value than paying for Apple Music on its own.