Apple Pencil tipped for huge battery upgrade

Apple may be planning a radical change to its iPad stylus, but it looks like users will have to wait until 2027 before they arrive. Supply chain reports, however, suggest that the update, a fundamental re-imagining of its Apple Pencil battery technology, could be worth the wait.

Although Apple refreshed its Apple Pencil lineup this year with both a high-end Pro version and a budget-friendly USB-C model, long-term battery health remains a minor concern for those that heavily rely on the stylus.

Rumors for the 2027 Apple Pencil models: what we know History Apple’s custom-built Apple Pencil utilizes a tiny lithion-ion cell designed for its size, meaning they are more susceptible to losing their capacity over time compared to batteries in laptops or iPads.

The 2027 Apple Pencil models will supposedly address this particular pain point in two ways. Industry sources predict new devices will include ultra-low-power wireless chips to keep them from draining completely when at rest next to your iPad or clipped to it.

It’s also expected to be the first generation to adhere to new EU regulations targeting accessories to have a longer life cycle. Some may wonder what Apple has to do until 2027 but its past product release cycles for its iPad styluses make this timeline make sense.

The second-generation Apple Pencil was on shelves for more than six years until it was replaced by the Apple Pencil Pro this spring, so the Cupertino tech giant can afford the time to work out long-term power cell reliability rather than rushing minor tweaks to market.

The benefits of the next-gen Apple Pencil This improved battery performance could not only allow users to enjoy longer drawing and writing sessions but should extend the overall lifespan of the Apple Pencil so you don’t have to buy a whole new one when the small battery eventually degrades over several years.

While no official details on the 2027 Apple Pencil have been released by Apple, supply chain whispers certainly suggest a greater focus on durability for the iPad’s future accessories.