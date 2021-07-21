Wednesday, July 21, 2021
type here...
HomeScienceTechnology
Reuters

Apple to release all 5G-enabled iPhones for 2022 lineup

test

Apple Inc will release from next year only 5G-enabled iPhones and will revamp its budget handset after for the first time in two years, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

It will start selling a 5G version of iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, the report said, adding that the budget iPhone will be powered by its A15 processor and its 5G connectivity will be enabled by Qualcomm Inc’s X60 modem chip.

Apple will not introduce an updated version of its iPhone Mini next year, after it failed to become popular among consumers, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.