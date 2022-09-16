Apple releases beta iOS 16.1 with Clean Energy Charging and much more

Recently after the release of iOS 16 to the general public, Apple has now released iOS 16.1 to developer beta testers. The ‌iOS 16.1‌ beta can be downloaded after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.

According to Apple, the changes iOS 16.1 will bring to the iPhones including adding battery percentage to the iPhone 13 Mini Status Bar, Clean Energy Charging option, Live Activities with Lock Screen and Dynamic Island and more.

Read more: Here’s how you can download Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta

The update includes a Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States that causes the iPhone to selectively charge at times when lower carbon emission electricity is available, plus it lays the groundwork for Matter, a smart home standard that Apple plans to begin supporting this fall.

Other new features include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide. Apple has also seeded a new public beta of iPadOS 16.1.

Comments