Apple settles lawsuit over late Siri AI features for $250 million

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Tuesday settled for $250 million a shareholder lawsuit brought after ​the company delayed artificial-intelligence upgrades to its Siri ‌voice assistant.

The lawsuit, filed by Peter Landsheft in U.S. federal court in California in 2024, arose after the iPhone ​maker announced – and started running advertisements for – a bevy ​of AI upgrades at its annual software ⁠developer conference in 2024, saying they would become ​available with new iPhones that fall.

The iPhones launched without ​those features, which the plaintiffs claimed harmed shareholders. In 2025, Apple said that the AI overhaul of Siri would not come ​until this year, and executives have now confirmed ​that the new Siri features will be unveiled at Apple’s annual ‌developer ⁠conference next month.

Apple did not admit to any fault in the settlement, which still needs approval from a judge. In a statement, Apple said it ​released numerous other ​AI features ⁠since the launch of what it calls Apple Intelligence in 2024.

“Apple has reached ​a settlement to resolve claims related to ​the ⁠availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do ⁠best, delivering ​the most innovative products and ​services to our users,” the company said in a statement.