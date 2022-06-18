Apple to start converting to USB-C ports by 2023, leaks

Apple is reportedly giving a redesign to its iPhone14 model this year, but a new leak reveals some more significant changes in the coming year.

Is it really worth buying any model from the iPhone 14 series, or just waiting for the 2023 models?

Popular Apple leaker LekasApplePro claims that the iPhone 15 and Pro models will have different charging ports. The Apple iPhone 15 will have a standard lightning port while the Pro model will be released with a USB-C type charging port.

The decision might come as the EU mounts pressure to apply its decision to make it obligatory for all smartphones and electronic gadgets to have one single charger by Fall 2024.

The leaker stated, “Lightning is coming to an end,” claiming that Apple is planning to retire the lightning port by 2024 with its iPhone 16 lineup ahead of the EU deadline. The leaker adds that the iPhone 16 might even get released with no charging port. This decision would inevitably depend on the maturity of the MagSafe system.

However, the wireless charging power delivery stands at 15W, far behind the USB-C fast charging which tops at 40-60W.

The move to convert to the USB-C port in phases is a smart move by Apple, but the move could also confuse the customers. It could lessen demand for standard models and wreck their resale value just like the Lighting port did to older iPhones using the Dock Connector when it was introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012.

The leaker said that, unless your smartphone is on its last legs, I would recommend you forget the iPhone 14 range and see how this plays out in 2023. But, as always, the choice is yours.

